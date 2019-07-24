sprite-preloader
Sport Capital Group Plc - Half-year Report to 30 June 2019

PR Newswire

London, July 24

Sport Capital Group PLC
("Sport Capital Group" or the "Company")

Interim Results and Directors' Statement

For the period from 1st January to 30thJune 2019

Sport Capital Group announces the unaudited interim results of the for the first half of the current financial year. The financial statements which follow have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Company made a pre-tax loss of £73,331 (period ended 30thJune 2018 - (£22,396)) resulting in a net loss of £59,361; cash at bank at the period's end was £21,697 (period ended 30thJune 2018 - £48,598). During the period, £60,000 before expenses were raised from the issuance for cash of new shares.

The Company previously announced that, at the beginning of the period under review, it had acquired for a nominal sum a controlling interest in a European professional soccer club and that, on subsequent investigation into the investment, it had decided to exit that investment at no loss to the Company's capital account. All costs associated with the transaction were settled during the period under review and are reflected in the financial statements presented below. The Directors are satisfied that no residual or contingent liabilities as a result of the Company's purchase and sale of this investment are liable to arise at a future date.

In August of 2018, the Company announced that it had made an investment Kalahari Key Metals Exploration (Pty) Limited ("KKME"), a battery minerals exploration company, which explores in Botswana for nickel ("Ni.") and platinum group elements ("PGE"). KKME holds two prospecting licences within the Molopo Farms Complex, a large intrusion with proven potential for Ni. and PGE, straddling the border of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa. During the first half of the current year the Company made a follow-on investment, participating in a capital increase by KKME after positive results from an airborne survey of that company's licence areas, which was conducted in 2018.

Late in 2018, Mr. John Treacy joined the Board of Sport Capital Group to represent the interests of an incoming shareholder to which the Company had agreed to issue new shares that were allotted in January 2019. With effect from the Company's last AGM on 28thJune 2019, Mr. Treacy stepped down as a Director and I thank him for his contribution. I was able on the same occasion to welcome back to the Board Mr. Mark Jackson.

The Company continues to seek prospective opportunities to this end, several potentially attractive investments are undergoing preliminary analysis and evaluation. The Directors look forward to informing shareholders and the market if, as and when such an opportunity crystallises.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

London, 23rdJuly 2019

Condensed Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 30 June 2019

2019		30-Jun2018
££
Revenue10,0904,106
Operating expenses(78,421)(25,981)
Operating loss(68,331)(21,875)
Interest payable(5,000)(521)
Loss on ordinary activities before taxation(73,331)(22,396)
Corporation tax13,970-
Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to members (59,361) (22,396)

Condensed Balance Sheet
as at 30 June 2019

Notes
2019		30-Jun 2018

Fixed assets		££
Tangible assets2204,436202,383
Investments3 65,250 45,725
269,686248,108
Current assets
Debtors
65,936
524
Cash at bank and in hand 21,697 48,598
87,63349,122
Creditors: amounts falling due
within one year(117,026)(106,627)
Net current liabilities(29,393)(57,505)
Net assets 240,293 190,603
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital
118,567
97,990
Share premium367,149293,098
Profit and loss account(245,423)(200,485)
Shareholders' funds 240,293 190,603

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 June 2019

Share capitalShare premiumProfitand loss
account		Total


At 1 January 2018		£

62,190		£

174,116		£

(178,089)		£

58,217
Loss for the period--(22,396)(22,396)
Shares issued35,800118,982154,782
At 30 June 2017 97,990 293,098(200,485) 190,603

At 1 July 2018
97,990
293,726
(186,062)
205,654
Loss for the financial year--(59,361)(59,361)
Shares issued20,57773,423-94,000
At 30 June 2019 118,567 367,149(245,423) 240,293



Sport Capital Group PLC Condensed cash flow statement
as at 30 June 2019

2019		30-Jun2018
££
Cashflows from operating activities
Operating loss(73,331)(22,396)
Depreciation-2,053
Movement in working capital:
(Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables(1,763)19,560
(Decrease)/ increase in trade and other payables 855 (159,427)
Cash used in operations (74,239) (160,210)
Investing activities
Payments to acquire investments
7,840
45,725
Financing activities
Loan finance raised
-
100,000
Net share proceeds in period94,000154,261
94,000 254,261
Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents11,92148,326
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period9,776272
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 21,697 48,598

1Financial information

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the IFRS as adopted by the European Union.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and those that will be used in the preparation of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approved by the board of directors on 30 May 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those financial statements was unqualified.

The financial information for the period ended 30 June 2019 has not been audited or reviewed. As permitted the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS34 'Interim Financial Statements' in preparing this financial information.

Going concern

The directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2019.

2Tangible fixed assets
CostFreehold property
£
At 1 January 2019 205363
At 30 June 2019 205363
Depreciation
At 1 January 2019 927
At 30 June 2019 927
Net book value
At 30 June 2019 204436
At 1 January 2019 204436
3Investments
CostOther investments
£
At 1 January 2019 57410
Additions7840
At 30 June 2019 65250

The investment consists of a 15% share holding in Mighty Oak Exploration Limited, a company with exploration licences for cobalt and lithium projects in Uganda, and 2.4% in KKME, a battery metals exploration company with licences in Botswana prospecting for nickel and platinum within the Molopo Farms complex.

4Earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average of ordinary shares in issue being 108,278,389 during the period. This results in a loss per share of 0.05p (2018 - nil).

5Directors remuneration

the directors will not be remunerated until such time as the net assets of the company exceed

£500,000.

Sales100904106
Administrative expenses-78421-25981
Operating loss-68331-21875
Gain on revaluation of investments00
Interest payable-5000-521
Loss before tax -73331 -22396

Sales
Property income
10090
4106
Administrative expenses
Premises costs: Service charges

347

678
Insurance0814
Depreciation 0 2053

General administrative expenses:		 347 3545
NEX Exchange fees34003575
Share registrars17921490
Company secretarial fees912725
Bank charges67112
RNS fees600334
Corporate adviser190001750
Website and IT 330 290

Legal and professional costs:		 26101 8276
Audit fees32501,750
CPR012410
Advertising and PR85000
Other legal and professional 40223 0
51973 14,160
78421 25981

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Sport Capital Group plc:
Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 (0) 797 325 3124; sgrelk7@gmail.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 20 7464 4091; +971 (0) 50 856 9408; +44 (0) 750643 4107; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: +44 (0) 20 7464 4098; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk


