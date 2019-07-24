American Manganese Inc. Achieves Improved Pilot Plant Results of 99.93% Purity from Recovered NMC Cathode Material

RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant Continues Optimization and Commercial Feasibility Study Plans

CEO: Another Step on the Environmentally Friendly Path to Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSX.V: AMY) (OTC PINK: AMYZF) (FSE: 2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that improved RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant results were achieved with a 99.93% purity (previously 99.88%) from the second production of recycled NMC cathode material. The results were submitted by the Company's contractor, Kemetco Research [Picture of Current Sample]. The Company will continue testing the existing stockpile of NMC and NCA cathode scrap to further optimize cathode material purity.

"The 99.93% purity achieved by the RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant is a great demonstration of high-quality cathode materials expected in the lithium-ion battery manufacturing industry" said Shailesh Upreti, Advisory Board Member of American Manganese and President of C4V and Chairman of iMperium3 New York, a consortium that is building a lithium-ion battery Gigafactory in New York state and other parts of the world.

"All of us on the American Manganese team are extremely pleased with the recent purity results as it demonstrates our ability to continually improve our recycling potential and provide an environmentally friendly solution to the lithium-ion battery recycling industry," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

Further to the Company's previously announced patents, American Manganese Inc. holds U.S. Patent No. 10,246,343 and Patent No. 10,308,523 for its lithium-ion battery recycling technology under its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Rocher Manganese Inc.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

