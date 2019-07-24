

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence weakened in July, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index dropped slightly to 101 in July from 102 in June. The reading was forecast to remain unchanged at 102.



Industrialists were less optimistic on the general production prospects. The corresponding balance fell 2 points to zero.



Meanwhile, the balance of opinion on their personal production expectations was stable at 6 in July.



The balance of opinion on overall order books declined again and reached its lowest level since July 2015. The balance slid to -16 from -13. Similarly, the export order books balance fell to -15 from -17.



The survey showed that the overall business confidence index fell to 105 in July from 106 in June.



