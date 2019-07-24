SEOUL, KOREA, July 24, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, today announced that the company introduces the company's latest range of biometric security solutions at Security Exhibition & Conference 2019 in Sydney, Australia. At the show, Suprema will showcase FaceLite, its latest facial recognition terminal, 2nd generation fingerprint IP readers and enterprise access control solutions.Launched at ISC West in April this year, Suprema extends introduction of the FaceLite in Australia. The FaceLite provides the world's best facial recognition performance in terms of matching speed, operating illuminance and user capacity. In addition to the FaceLite Suprema will demonstrate its range of access control terminals, updated BioStar 2 security platform with visitor management solution.The new FaceLite is designed for both the enterprise access control systems and time attendance applications by featuring Suprema's industry-leading technologies and innovative features. Loaded with powerful 1.2GHz CPU and massive 8GB memory, FaceLite achieves incredible matching speed of up to 30,000 matches per second and accommodates up to 30,000 users while providing intuitive face-enrollment GUI for faster user registration. On the optical side, the new face recognition technology overcomes possible interference from dynamic lighting conditions including sunlight and ambient light. The new technology allows greater range of operating illuminance from zero lux to 25,000 lux which covers almost every possible lighting conditions regardless of indoor or outdoor, day or night.In addition, the company also showcase CoreStation, the industry's unique and the most advanced biometrics-based intelligent access controller. The new Suprema CoreStation is an intelligent door controller which provides advantages of biometric-enabled security over centralized access control systems. Designed for mid to enterprise-level systems, CoreStation handles up to 500,000 users with incredible fingerprint matching speed of up to 400,000 matches per second. By providing high-performance, biometric readiness and Ethernet communication, CoreStation is capable of offering comprehensive access control functionalities for up to 132 access points along with the company's BioStar 2 security platform. The device also provides centralized biometric template management and also interfaces with complete set of reader technologies including RS-485(OSDP) and Wiegand.Along with the new enterprise access control solution and face recognition technology, Suprema will also showcase the company's extensive range of latest biometrics and access control solutions at Security Exhibition and Conference 2019. To experience latest Suprema products and technologies, please visit Suprema stand(A8).About SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security technologies. Suprema's extensive range of products includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has No.1* market share in biometrics access control in EMEA region and has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2018). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.*IHS ReportPress Contact:Andy AhnHead of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: andyahn@suprema.co.krSource: SupremaCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.