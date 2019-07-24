Air Partner Launches a Fixed Trans-Atlantic Rate for JetCard

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Partner plc, the global aviation services group, today announces the launch of its new fixed Trans-Atlantic rate structure as part of its industry leading JetCard programme.

The fixed rate of $15,650 per hour is now available for flights between Europe and the United States, further simplifying JetCard members' journeys between these service areas. The rate is offered for a variety of global cabin jets, including the Gulfstream series, Bombardier's Global series and Dassault's Falcon series, and a discounted rate is offered for round trips.

Air Partner's new fixed Trans-Atlantic rate offering is well-suited for both existing and new JetCard members who frequently fly Trans-Atlantic routes for work, whose flying schedules can be unpredictable. The guaranteed price and flight availability provide passengers with peace of mind knowing that any last-minute changes can be catered for, hassle-free.

Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner, commented: "We have always seen high demand for Trans-Atlantic travel and this continues to grow. Historically, private jet charter rates on these routes have been susceptible to fluctuation due to factors such as timing and aircraft availability, so we wanted to offer our customers a guaranteed rate that they could always rely on, even in the instance of last-minute travel. At Air Partner, we place our customers at the heart of all that we do and we are committed to continuously creating innovative travel solutions that best serve their needs."

Sample Trans-Atlantic rate flight routes and pricing include:

*All pricing reflects a Global cabin jet with seating for 12 people on average.

London Luton to Teterboro, NJ

Estimate charter price: From $109,550 (one way) / From $93,118 (return trip)

From (one way) / From (return trip) Paris Le Bourget to Washington Dulles, VA

Estimate charter price: From $117,845 (one way) / From $100,168 (return trip)

From (one way) / From (return trip) Zurich to White Plains, NY

Estimate charter price: From $119,253 (one way) / From $101,365 (return trip)

This fixed rate is the latest feature to be added to Air Partner's already well-recognised JetCard product, which has been ranked the most flexible private jet membership in both Europe and the Unites States by independent aviation consultancy Conklin & de Decker. JetCard members enjoy fixed hourly rates, flight hours that never expire, and guaranteed flight availability. When flying with Air Partner's JetCard, there are no hidden fees, and pricing includes aircraft, crew, landing fees, fuel surcharges, de-icing, taxes and catering. Benefits of Trans-Atlantic flights also include flexible cancellation rates and 15 percent discount to the hourly rate on qualifying round trips.

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. For more information, please visit www.airpartner.com.

For further information or to request a quote, please visit https://jetcard.airpartner.com/transatlantic.