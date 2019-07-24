

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday, with fresh optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings from the U.S. helping underpin investor sentiment.



Traders awaited policy decisions from the European Central bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve to see how much and how fast policymakers might ease policy.



Chinese stocks rose after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said it was a good sign that top U.S. officials would travel to China for reviving stalled trade talks.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended up 23.33 points or 0.80 percent at 2,923.28 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.20 percent to 28,524.04.



Japanese shares hit a 2-1/2-week high as investors cheered signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade war and upbeat private sector activity data.



Japan's private sector activity growth improved in July driven by the service sector, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed. The Jibun Bank flash composite output index rose to 51.2 in July from 50.8 in June.



The Nikkei average climbed 88.69 points or 0.41 percent to 21,709.57, its highest level since July 5. The broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent higher at 1,575.09.



Automaker Nissan Motor rose about 1 percent on reports it plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs globally. Honda Motor gained 1.3 percent and Toyota Motor advanced 1.4 percent.



Semiconductor-related stocks such as Screen Holdings, Advantest and Sumco Corp jumped 3-4 percent after Texas Instruments Inc. gave stronger-than-predicted sales and profit forecasts for the current quarter.



Australian markets advanced notably amid optimism around the resumption of face-to-face negotiations between Washington and Beijing.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 52.10 points or 0.77 percent to 6,776.60, a more than 11-1/2-year high. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 49.90 points or 0.73 percent at 6,862.40.



Financials led the surge, with the big four banks rising between 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent on expectations of more policy easing by the world's central banks.



Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Oil Search rose between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent as oil prices moved higher amid falling U.S. crude stockpiles and lingering concerns on tensions in the Middle East.



Miners BHP and Rio Tinto dropped 0.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively while gold miner Evolution Mining declined 1 percent.



Regis Resources plummeted 11.8 percent amid brokerage downgrades. Pacific Energy soared 36 percent after the power station operator agreed to be acquired by a subsidiary of Brisbane-based QIC Private Capital in a deal valued at A$422 million.



In economic releases, Australia's private sector expanded at a slower pace in July reflecting weakness across the manufacturing and service sectors, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



Seoul stocks retreated on concerns over weak corporate earnings and an escalating trade conflict with Japan. The Kospi average dropped 19.15 points or 0.91 percent to 2,082.30, dragged down by tech stocks. Samsung Electronic fell 1.9 percent and SK Hynix shed 1.5 percent.



Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion gave up 1.1 percent and Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, tumbled 2.8 percent on downbeat earnings.



New Zealand shares fell on profit taking after rising for five consecutive sessions. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a record high of 10,892.01 earlier in the session before reversing direction to end the session down 54.71 points or 0.50 percent at 10,812.54.



Diary firm A2 Milk declined 2.5 percent after hitting a record high the previous day. Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare lost 2.8 percent.



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$365 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said in a report today. That beat expectations for a surplus of NZ$100 million and was up from NZ$264 million in May.



Malaysian shares were trading on a flat note. A government report showed that Malaysia's consumer price inflation rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.2 percent increase in May. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher after reports suggested that U.S. officials will soon travel to China for face-to-face trade talks.



A deal on the federal budget and debt ceiling as well as upbeat earnings news from the likes of Coca-Cola and United Technologies also boosted sentiment.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 climbed around 0.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent.



