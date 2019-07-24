The inclination of patients and surgeons toward MI procedures using thoracic catheters is increasing significantly owing to the severe complications associated with traditional open surgeries. Moreover, minimally invasive video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) is gaining popularity as it involves a shorter hospital stay with lower mortality and morbidity rates. Thus, the increasing preference for MI surgeries is expected to fuel the growth of the thoracic catheters market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (accessories and catheters) and application (pleural effusion, pneumothorax, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global thoracic catheters market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Cardinal Health, Cook, Getinge AB, LivaNova PLC, Smiths Group plc, and Teleflex Incorporated, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"The adoption of single-use catheters is increasing significantly as they reduce short and long-term complications that occur during intermittent catheterization. Single-use catheters are disposable and are made of either polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or silicone, hence, they help in preventing infection. Thus, the growing adoption of single-use catheters will fuel the growth of the thoracic catheters market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five thoracic catheters market vendors

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health owns and operates businesses in two segments including pharmaceuticals and medical. Under its medical segment, the company distributes cardinal health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. The company's key offerings in the thoracic catheters market include Argyle PVC Thoracic Catheters (Straight Right), Argyle Silicone Mediastinal Catheters, and Argyle Trocar Catheters.

Cook

Cook is a world-leading company that has business operations under two segments including vascular and medsurg. The company offers Wayne Pneumothorax Catheter Set and Tray, and Thal-Quick Chest Tube Set and Tray, under its thoracic catheters product category.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB provides equipment, technical expertise, and consultation for biopharmaceutical production, biomedical research, medical device manufacturing, and laboratory applications. The company's thoracic catheters product line includes PVC thoracic catheters, HTS silicone thoracic catheters, and XL silicone thoracic catheters.

LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is one of the leading providers of oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, autologous blood transfusion systems, blood washing devices, and a complete line of surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacement and repair products. Under its thoracic catheters category, the company offers Thoracic Catheters: Right Angle, 40 Fr, TC-11140; Thoracic Catheters: Straight, 16 Fr, TC-10116; and Thoracic Catheters: Straight, 40 Fr, TC-10140.

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc owns and operates businesses under various segments, namely John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The company's key offerings in the market include SURGIVET Thoracic Drainage Catheter, and PROTEX Pleural Catheters for Blunt Dissection.

