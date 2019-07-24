

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday after the release of bleak manufacturing data and disappointing earnings updates from the likes of Deutsche Bank and Daimler.



The benchmark DAX was trading flat at 12,491 after rallying as much as 1.6 percent the previous day.



Deutsche Bank slumped 4.5 percent. The German banking major reported a second-quarter net loss of 3.19 billion euros following a massive restructuring program announced earlier this month.



Automaker Daimler gained 1.4 percent. The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars booked its first quarterly loss in a decade, hit by a slowdown in sales and an increase in investment to develop electric and self-driving cars.



Chemicals maker Covestro jumped 2.1 percent after meeting second-quarter targets and confirming 2019 outlook.



Infineon Technologies rose half a percent while Siltronic jumped more than 2 percent after Texas Instruments Inc. gave stronger-than-predicted sales and profit forecasts for the current quarter.



In economic releases, the euro area private sector expanded at the slowest pace in three months in July as a deepening manufacturing downturn was accompanied by a slight moderation in service sector growth, data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to 51.5 in July from 52.2 in June. The services PMI slid to 53.3 from 53.6 in the previous month while the manufacturing PMI declined to 46.4 from 47.6 a month ago, hitting a 79-month low.



