

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese Semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders declined 52.4 percent to NT$1.74 billion or $56 million from last year's NT$3.66 billion.



Earnings per ordinary share were NT$0.15, down from NT$0.30 last year. Earnings per ADS were $0.024, compared to $0.048 last year.



Second-quarter consolidated revenue was NT$36.03 billion or $1.16 billion, down 7.3 percent from NT$38.85 billion a year ago.



Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 15.7 percent.



Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects gross profit margin to be in the mid-teens percentage range.



