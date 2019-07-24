

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $185.53 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $197.69 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $211.47 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $488.12 million from $467.77 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $211.47 Mln. vs. $218.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $488.12 Mln vs. $467.77 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX