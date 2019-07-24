The first vape marketplace in the UK Vawoo.co.uk is announcing about the two-way synchronization with eBay.co.uk the global e-commerce leader, facilitating online consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. This step will help vaping businesses which partner with Vawoo.co.uk to seamlessly control their accounts with less effort and cost.

Vawoo vape marketplace is a powerful sales channel, oriented in B2B and B2C e-commerce processes. This platform has hit the market in 2018 and has achieved a lot in a short time. Now all the companies that sell vape products on eBay.co.uk can create their personal online store on Vawoo using omni-channel integration tools and streamline their businesses by automatically syncing the product's data with no need for manual updates.

Hundreds of vape stores on eBay.co.uk can perform data migration to Vawoo.co.uk easily and effortlessly, creating one more online source of effective sales. This extension helps the eBay.co.uk vape store owners to connect their existing eBay.co.uk account with their new one on Vawoo.co.uk, and provide central reference for all the data, including but not limited to product's catalog, inventory and pricing, which is crucial for maintaining accurate stock counts and publishing up-to-date pricing across all the connected sales channels.

The Vawoo.co.uk eBay.co.uk connector features:

Registration on Vawoo.co.uk and setting up a store by means of eBay.co.uk integration take as much as 10 minutes;

The inventory, orders, pricing and product details are synced in real-time;

No need for manual updates. The process is fully automated and any changes made across the eBay.co.uk account are immediately reflected on Vawoo.co.uk account as well;

If preferred, additional product listings can be created individually on Vawoo.co.uk, and have separate pricing, inventory rules and/or shipping options;

All the orders on Vawoo.co.uk are managed from eBay.co.uk account as well;

The payment is automatically transferred to the PayPal Business Account by means of instant payment system;

Each new seller has a dedicated manager who will accomplish the integration and help get the store on Vawoo.co.uk marketplace up and running in a short time;

All that is needed for the integration are some credentials like the API key, password, domain name and full shop name from the eBay.co.uk account. All these easy steps will be guided by a dedicated manager as well.

