Lookers has confirmed that trading in Q219 has become more difficult following a positive Q119 performance. While new car markets remain challenged mainly by Brexit uncertainty, the main trading issue has been in used cars as residual values fell through the quarter. The shares have also been affected by a formal Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigation into selling processes on regulated activities. Together with a £5.6m adjustment to underlying FY19 PBT due to a change to the treatment of intangible amortisation, our estimates are substantially revised. We now expect an adjusted FY19e PBT of £40.8m, leaving the shares trading on a FY19e P/E of just 5.5x. We assume the dividend is maintained in FY19 with cover of 2.0x, which may provide support, but we will review this after the board's decision with the interim results on 14 August.

