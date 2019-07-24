Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces Shareholder Update Call

Orchid Ventures Announces a Shareholder Update Call Scheduled for July 30, 2019

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Premium cannabis brand Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE: ORCD) (OTC Pink:ORVRF) ("Orchid Ventures" or the "Company") announced that it will hold a shareholder update call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10am PST/1:00pm EST.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 369-8770 for domestic calls or (862) 298-0840 for international calls.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/51605

The shareholder call will provide updates from management on the proposed acquisition of Greenbloom Cannabis and the projected impact that will have on operations as well as sales. The update call will also have details surrounding expansion plans, new product developments, and other business objectives that further the Orchid story.

A replay of the call will be available until August 6th, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 for domestic calls or (919) 882-2331 for international calls. The replay passcode is 51605. The webcast will be available until October 30, 2019 at https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/51605

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, Calif.-based brand that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium vape products. Orchid's products lines are currently sold in 250+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. The company's proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its brand into new national markets, as well as global markets such as Latin America and Europe. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will execute strategic acquisitions to solidify an integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis brand in the United States. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value generating partnerships and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

