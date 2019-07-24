The targeted series of activities demonstrate how advanced analytics and automation technologies support more effective AML programs

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in autonomous financial crime management, is joining the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Global Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime TechSprint, featuring a packed schedule of technology presentations designed to showcase innovations such as advanced analytics and automation which serve as a catalyst for change in the fight against money laundering and financial crime. The FCA is the conduct regulator for 58,000 financial services firms and financial markets in the UK and the prudential regulator for over 18,000 of those firms.

To be conducted from July 29 to August 2, the FCA Global Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime TechSprint features industry technologists and subject matter experts from the financial crime and anti-money laundering industry who gather to collaborate to address specified problems and use cases through dialogue and building prototype technology solutions. The FCA is focused on anti-money laundering and financial crime issues because It is estimated that at least $1.6 trillion is laundered through the global financial system each year, while only1%of global illicit financial flows are being seized and frozen.

Over the five days, it is expected that participants from about 60 firms spanning 10 countries together with regulators and law enforcement agencies from the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific will gather at the event to be held at the FCA's offices at 12 Endeavor Square, London

The event activities in which NICE Actimize will participate include:

TechTalk and Demo Day Designated as August 2, NICE Actimize's Achi Hackmon, Chief Technology Officer, will represent the firm at this exclusive day set aside for decision makers from the industry and regulators. Nearly 40 regulators are expected to join this segment of the event.

TechFair Show TechFair is the event's showcase of prototypes. Four companies, including NICE Actimize, have been selected to participate in proof-of-concept presentations. NICE Actimize is expected to be joined by Complidata, an X-Sight Marketplace partner, to showcase a Trade-based Money Laundering (TBML) solution.

TechSprint NICE Actimize will participate in a "hacker" spot on a team. NICE Actimize's representative "hacker" will be Simon Robins, Senior Data Scientist, who will be working on a use-case to identify new network topologies in real-time using SARs and other unstructured data sources.

Craig Costigan. CEO, NICE Actimize

"As financial services organizations adopt new technologies to streamline their AML/KYC compliance programs, we look forward to sharing our experiences and insights in automation and anti-money laundering applications with global regulators and the anti-money laundering community. Our commitment to innovation in anti-money laundering continues as we introduce exciting new technologies in automation and machine learning to our portfolio, and we welcome this opportunity to network within the collaborative environment of the FCA's TechSprint proceedings."

