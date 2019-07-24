PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds 24-Jul-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia - 24 July 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the ninth coupon payment on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-02 bonds. A payment of RUB 120,300,000 has been made to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4B02-02-55234-E-001P as of 20 April 2017 (ISIN RU000A0JXPM0). The ninth coupon interest rate was set at 9.65% per annum and amounted to RUB 24.06 per one bond. 5,000,000 (five million) bonds were placed as part of the bind issue on 26 April 2017, with a maturity of 1,820 days and an early redemption of the nominal value, divided into 20 coupon payment periods. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the three largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 14505 EQS News ID: 846031 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=846031&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2019 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)