Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 23-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.50p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.77p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---