

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $154 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $555 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $550 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.63 billion from $2.49 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $550 Mln. vs. $568 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.39 Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.58



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX