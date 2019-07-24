The nation is targeting an unspecified capacity of solar PV systems to be installed on households and public facilities across several of its regions. The successful projects will be jointly financed by the World Bank and the government of Myanmar.Myanmar has issued an invitation for bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of 31 solar systems for households and public facilities. The deadline for bids is on September 3, at 10am MMT (0530 CET). The tender concerns projects in three lots with the first spread across the southwestern states of Kayin, Ayeyarwady and Tanintharyi; the second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...