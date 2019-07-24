

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $861 million, or $5.06 per share. This compares with $789 million, or $4.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $8.46 billion from $7.12 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $861 Mln. vs. $789 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.06 vs. $4.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.68 -Revenue (Q2): $8.46 Bln vs. $7.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.30 - $19.55 Full year revenue guidance: $34 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX