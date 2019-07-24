New pro bono communications program will help communities around the world break free from poverty

Hotwire, the global communications agency, has today announced it is partnering with international development organization, WaterAid, to support the organization's goal to make clean water, reliable toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation.

The global partnership will see Hotwire help increase awareness of the charity and the issues faced by those who live without access to clean water, toilets and good hygiene and as a result, drive donations, volunteering and advocacy.

Hotwire will be working with WaterAid to develop and execute an ongoing creative campaign throughout the next year. This will aid the charity in helping communities unlock their potential, break free from poverty and change lives for good.

The partnership was kicked off at Hotwire's recent Bootcamp event, held in Dublin. Here, WaterAid representatives presented their brief to the entire agency at the annual event, for which the theme this year was Unleash Your Creativity. Hotwire brought together over 280 of the finest creative minds from over 20 countries to work with the charity and allowed the Hotwire workforce to truly immerse themselves in the work of WaterAid.

Founded in 1981, WaterAid works across 28 countries, providing communities in the developing world with clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. In the last year alone, WaterAid has made huge progress, providing 1,357,000 people with clean water. However, there is work to be done, with 785 million more still living without clean water and 2 billion who don't have a toilet the basics needed to live healthy lives.

Barbara Bates, global CEO at Hotwire commented, "WaterAid is one of the most respected charities on the planet and the work it does to provide water and sanitary conditions to those in need, is literally life changing. It's because of this, we're both determined and excited to support the charity and use the skills we hone on a day-to-day basis to give something back. Our team thrives on telling great stories that make connections and drive impact. WaterAid has an abundance of amazing stories to tell and we're very proud to be partnering with Fiona and her team to make sure the world hears them."

Fiona Callister, Global head of media at WaterAid said, "We're delighted to be working with Hotwire to help raise global awareness of the crisis we are trying to fix, the work we do and how the public can support us. It's been wonderful to have an organization, such as Hotwire, reach out to us and offer support so taking them up on the offer was a no brainer. With 280 highly skilled Hotwire brains on one brief, we're more than confident the campaign will yield amazing results."

About WaterAid

WaterAid is working to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation. The international not-for-profit organisation works in 28 countries to change the lives of the poorest and most marginalized people. Since 1981, WaterAid has reached 26.4 million people with clean water and 26.3 million people with decent toilets.

For more information, visit www.wateraid.org/uk, follow @wateraid or @WaterAidPress on Twitter, or find WaterAid UK on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wateraid.

785 million people in the world one in ten do not have clean water close to home.

2 billion people in the world almost one in four do not have a decent toilet of their own.

Around 310,000 children under five die every year from diarrhoeal diseases caused by poor water and sanitation. That's almost 800 children a day, or one child every two minutes.

Every £1 invested in water and toilets returns an average of £4 in increased productivity.

Just £15 can provide one person with clean water.

