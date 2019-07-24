The firms collaborate to provide a seamless industry solution for uncleared margin rules

AcadiaSoft today announced a new technology partnership with CloudMargin that will provide its clients with a seamless front-to-back process for collateral and margin management. The service offers access to AcadiaSoft's and CloudMargin's best-in-class solutions via a single sign-on to one platform and provides real-time data and processing information that all parties can view simultaneously, enabling end-to-end workflow connectivity.

AcadiaSoft is the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. CloudMargin is the creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud.

"Our collaboration with CloudMargin enhances the industry-wide infrastructure that AcadiaSoft has developed for collateral and margin management," said Chris Walsh, CEO of AcadiaSoft. "This partnership enables AcadiaSoft to execute on a key strategic goal of expanding our one connection, one solution initiative in time for the uncleared margin rules (UMR) regulatory timetable as well as our ability to meet industry expectations of a central service in a swifter timeframe."

AcadiaSoft will integrate CloudMargin's cloud-based collateral management service into its core platform to provide a seamless risk and collateral solution, from agreement initiation to margin call reconciliation and collateral processing, right through to settlement.

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "We are extremely excited to work with Chris, the AcadiaSoft team and its vast user community to bring to market a truly transformative collaboration that will drive best practices and raise the bar in terms of a one-stop solution. Our full end-to-end product not only meets regulatory demands but allows clients to achieve new levels of automation and efficiency to meet their complex workflow needs in a truly cost-effective way."

CloudMargin's technology optimizes the benefits of cloud technology and automation as a Software-as-a-Service, scalable platform hosted in the public cloud via Amazon Web Services while maintaining the rigorous security standards required by the industry. The firm provides constant updates and enhancements to the features and functionality on the platform, without any work or additional cost on the part of the end-user.

The partnership further achieves the mission of both companies to collaborate with industry vendors and other infrastructure providers, creating a fully integrated and modular infrastructure that allows clients to perform the tasks required across the margin and collateral workflow swiftly and seamlessly.

About AcadiaSoft, Inc.

AcadiaSoft, Inc. is the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. The AcadiaSoft Hub encompasses a suite of applications and analytics that enable and measure the complete STP workflow from CSA agreement management, risk services, margin and collateral management through to settlement. Backed by 17 major industry participants and market infrastructures, AcadiaSoft is used by a community of more than 850 firms exchanging approximately $700B of collateral on a daily basis via its margin automation services. AcadiaSoft is headquartered in Norwell, MA and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo. For more information, visit acadiasoft.com. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcadiaSoft and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acadiasoft-inc/. AcadiaSoft is a registered trademark of AcadiaSoft, Inc.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 15 industry awards and honors since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally including brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms, insurance companies and exchanges meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com. Follow CloudMargin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CloudMargin and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudmargin-ltd/.

