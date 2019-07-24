Falcon Technologies Announces the Filing of a Trademark Application for a Dietary Supplement for the Pet Market with Plans to Launch CBD Brand for Pets

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLCN), a company focused on the marketing, sale, and distribution of CBD products and other products derived from industrial hemp announced today that it has filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new dietary supplement for pets. The trademark has been filed as a result of Falcon's ongoing efforts to work with professionals to launch quality CBD products.

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet owners spent more than $72 billion on their pets in 2018. As the global pet care market continues its meteoric rise, all reports point to the fact that CBD-infused pet products will represent the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the global market for pet products.

The market for human CBD products has been growing for about a decade. However, the market for pet products infused with CBD is just beginning to grow. Sixty-eight percent of all U.S. households have at least 1 pet which equates into 85 million families. That number is up from 56 percent of all households in 1986.

CBD ( Cannabidiol ) is one of at least 80 active cannabinoids identified in both cannabis and industrial hemp. It is a major constituent of both plants, although the percentages of total composition can vary greatly from strain to strain. Unlike THC (the other prevalent cannabinoid), CBD is non-psychoactive while having the potential to possess a variety of therapeutic properties.

William Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies commented, "The trademark application should give our shareholders and all investors a hint about what our plans are. We are fully committed to working with top professionals to build brands that represent honesty, quality, reliability, integrity and sustainability. Going forward, we are committed to the pet market as well as the human market to build successful CBD brands."

Mr. Delgado added, "We will be announcing further details about the trademark application and our plans for the CBD pet market shortly."

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

