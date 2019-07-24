

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday maintained its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019 and also provided outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.54 to $1.58 per share on revenue growth in a range of about 7 to 8 percent and organic revenue growth in a range of about 7 to 8 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue growth of 8.4 percent to $10.65 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $0.23 to $0.25 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), in a range of $0.37 to $0.39 per share. It anticipates revenue growth of about 8 to 10 percent and organic revenue growth of about 7.5 to 9 percent.



Analysts expect earnings of $0.39 per share on revenue growth of 10.6 percent to $2.65 billion for the quarter.



