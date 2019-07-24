

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $806 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $786 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $9.56 billion from $9.19 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $806 Mln. vs. $786 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.77 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.68 -Revenue (Q2): $9.56 Bln vs. $9.19 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX