

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) on Wednesday raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2019 to reflect strength of the business and continued growth.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.13 to $8.41 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.65 to $9.85 per share on total revenues between $4.75 billion and $4.80 billion.



Previously, the company projected earnings in a range of $6.76 to $7.96 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.25 to $9.45 per share on total revenues between $4.675 billion and $4.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.44 per share on revenues of $4.78 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX