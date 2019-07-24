

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) said its second-quarter performance builds on the success of the first quarter, resulting in a strong first half of 2019. DTE Energy increased its 2019 operating EPS guidance.



For 2019, DTE Energy now expects operating EPS in a range of $6.02 - $6.38, revised from previous guidance range of $5.97 - $6.33. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.24. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, operating earnings were $183 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to $247 million, or $1.36 per share, previous year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.08 for the quarter.



