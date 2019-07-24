

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) has acquired a majority stake in Four Twenty Seven, Inc., a provider of data, intelligence, and analysis related to physical climate risks. Moody's anticipates the acquisition of Four Twenty Seven advances its objective of integrating climate analytics into the company's offerings. Moody's expects the deal will not have a material impact on its 2019 financial results.



'Four Twenty Seven has built a strong platform for quantifying climate-related exposures and producing actionable risk metrics, which are essential to understanding and informing climate risk and resilience measures,' said Myriam Durand, Global Head of Assessments at Moody's Investors Service.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX