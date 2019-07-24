

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 to a range of $9.86 to $9.96 per share from the prior forecast range of $9.45 to $9.55 per share.



Based on its current outlook, the company also projected earnings for the third quarter to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.55 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.49 per share for the third quarter and $9.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



