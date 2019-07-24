

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bell Media Inc., part of Canadian communications company BCE Inc. (BCE, BCE.TO) said Wednesday it has entered into a deal with the shareholders of Quebec-based entertainment and content delivery company Groupe V Média to acquire conventional television network V along with related digital assets. This includes the ad-supported video-on-demand service Noovo.ca.



Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Bell Media noted that the transaction reinforces choice for French-language viewers.



'With today's announcement Bell Media welcomes French-language conventional TV to its portfolio, creating more opportunities for viewers, advertisers, and content creators in Québec. In a fast-changing ecosystem, we are excited to provide new opportunities for V with the guidance and expertise of our dedicated and experienced Montréal-based management, programming, and production teams,' said Karine Moses, President, Bell Media Québec.



V Média owns and operates television stations in Montréal, Québec, Saguenay, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières, and has affiliate stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup and Val-d'Or. The company's original programs include Occupation double, L'amour est dans le pré, and Un souper presque parfait.



In addition to V and Noovo.ca, Groupe V Média currently operates specialty channels ELLE Fictions and MAX, which are not subject to the transaction.



