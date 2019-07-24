

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $46.12 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $71.56 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.02 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $482.00 million from $452.71 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $77.02 Mln. vs. $77.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $482.00 Mln vs. $452.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.36 Full year revenue guidance: $1.92 - $1.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX