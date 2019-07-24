Demo over long-haul terrestrial network achieves unprecedented wavelength efficiency

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its FSP 3000 TeraFlex has broken multiple industry records in a commercial long-haul terrestrial network originally built for 100Gbit/s services. Using an optical spectrum-as-a-service approach, the terminal achieved 200Gbit/s per wavelength transmission over a distance of 5,738km with 2.5bit/symbol, and 500Gbit/s over 1,016km with 5bit/symbol modulation. The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex is the first commercially available solution to achieve such results. One of the keys to its success here was its ability to utilize network telemetry and fractional QAM to maximize reach and capacity through the automated configuration of modulation format and baud rate. Conducted with ADVA's partners, the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC), EENet of HITSA and Tele2 Estonia, the trial also highlighted how a disaggregated open line system (OLS) approach can enhance network flexibility and leverage the most value from existing optical infrastructure.

The record-breaking ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex scores multiple industry firsts (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our terminal technology is now redefining terrestrial long-haul data transport. Just as we proved in trials with DCI and metro networks, the software-defined transmission of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex is the ultimate response to soaring bandwidth needs," said Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA. "With its programmable signal shaping and ultra-flexible modulation capabilities, our unique solution balances distance and capacity for maximum spectrum utilization and optimal performance over any reach. This gives communication service providers the power to massively increase bandwidth without the expense of a major upgrade. This demo also shows how an open coherent optical layer removes all restrictions, even when interconnecting across multiple countries. And, with our FSP 3000 TeraFlex deployed as part of a disaggregated OLS solution, it delivers complete agility for best cost efficiency."

Using the Baltic Highway between Tallinn, Estonia and Frankfurt, Germany, operated by Tele2 Estonia, the trial set a series of new benchmarks for bandwidth and reach on terrestrial long-haul networks. Record-breaking results also included 300Gbit/s per wavelength transmission over 3,751km with 3bit/symbol, and 400Gbit/s per wavelength across 1,792km with 4.5bit/symbol modulation. Feasibility of 800Gbit/s transmission over 1,016km in a single 125GHz spectral slice was also demonstrated. The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex retrieves optical channel conditions via network telemetry. It can then determine the best possible capacity and spectral occupation for each light path. This is a key advantage for network operators seeking to best exploit untapped capacity in their existing infrastructure without the cost of a complete system upgrade or overbuild.

"We're seeing huge demand for capacity in crucial backbone links like our Baltic Highway. This demo responds to that fierce growth by enabling new levels of capacity and best spectral efficiency. It offers a way to tackle huge increases in traffic volume while also making major savings and increasing overall operational simplicity," commented Ove Ant, director, carrier and enterprise sales, Tele2 Estonia. "Using our coherent open optical layer with flexgrid ROADMs, which is also built on ADVA FSP 3000 technology, the demo highlights how much more value can be squeezed out of long-haul networks. With the power to automate the reconfiguration of modulation and baud rate for different reaches and spectrum service parameters, the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex is a genuine game changer."

"This demo has great significance for the national research and education network (NREN) community. It shows how the enormous data demands of high-performance computing and international site-to-site connectivity can be addressed with ultra-flexible spectrum services," said Artur Binczewski, director, network technology division, PSNC. "Openness and automated modulation adjustment will be key to meeting the challenges of tomorrow's NRENs. Alongside ADVA, EEnet of HITSA and Tele2, we're showing how the capacity of deployed infrastructure can be massively increased, enabling networks like ours to support scientists and academics with more bandwidth-intensive applications than ever before. This will enable us to continue advancing academic discourse, bolstering the economy and keeping Europe at the forefront of global learning and research."

Further information on this record-breaking trial can be found in these slides: http://adva.li/teraflex-tele2-trial.

