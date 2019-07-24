Currently, the independent power producer has a portfolio of over 500 MW under India's open access solar policy, with leading IT and manufacturing giants among its client base. From pv magazine India Independent power producer Avaada Energy is in the process of implementing 2 GW of open access solar plants in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka and Odisha. These plants are being built for corporates who are looking to optimize their operating costs and meet their green energy needs through solar, rooftop and hybrid energy solutions. Typically, a corporate can save up to ...

