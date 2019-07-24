Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Natesto(R) Added to National Pharmacy Benefit Manager's Formulary Natesto Now Covered on Payer Plans Covering Over 6 Million U.S. Lives

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on global commercialization of novel products addressing significant medical needs, today announced that Natesto (testosterone nasal gel) is now on formulary and covered nationwide by a leading national pharmacy benefit manager (PBM). This PBM contract provides for unrestricted patient access to Natesto across the PBM's national open formularies and plans that service government clients. Over six million U.S. lives are covered by these prescription plans.

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience stated, "The addition of Natesto to a large national formulary is an important step in further building this important brand in the United States. With the signing of this payer contract, over six million new patients have gained access to Natesto. We expect this expanded coverage to increase physician prescribing of Natesto and to enable improved access to the more than 13 million U.S. men diagnosed with hypogonadism."

Natesto is the only FDA-approved, nasally-administered testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and the only topically applied TRT that does not have a black box warning related to transference of testosterone to children or women.

The U.S. prescription TRT market registered 6.9 million prescriptions for the twelve-month period ending June 2019 and generated approximately $1.7BN in revenue over the same twelve-month period.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The company currently markets Natesto, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"). Aytu also has exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights to ZolpiMist, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid. ZolpiMist is indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation. Aytu recently acquired exclusive U.S. commercial rights to Tuzistra XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. Tuzistra XR is a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an extended-release oral suspension. Additionally, Aytu is developing MiOXSYS, a novel, rapid semen analysis system with the potential to become a standard of care for the diagnosis and management of male infertility caused by oxidative stress. MiOXSYS is commercialized outside of the U.S. where it is a CE Marked, Health Canada cleared, Australian TGA approved, Mexican COFEPRAS approved product. Aytu is planning U.S.-based clinical trials in pursuit of 510k de novo medical device clearance by the FDA. Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

