

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) reported that its profit before taxation for the second-quarter increased to 1.26 billion pounds from 614 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter grew to 964 million pounds or 19.3 pence per share from last year's 441 million pounds or 8.9 pence per share, reflecting the reduced impact of charges arising from increases in the valuation of the liabilities for contingent consideration, put options and preferential dividends, an increase in the value of the shares in Hindustan Unilever Limited to be received on the disposal of Horlicks and other Consumer Healthcare brands and a reduced tax rate.



Adjusted earnings per share was 30.5 pence up 9% AER, 4% CER, on a 1% CER decrease in Adjusted operating profit. The improvement primarily resulted from a reduced tax rate and the reduced non-controlling interest allocation of Consumer Healthcare profits following the buyout in the prior year, partly offset by increased net finance costs.



Group turnover for the quarter increased 7% AER, 5% CER year-over-year to 7.81 billion pounds, with CER growth delivered by Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare partially offset by a decline in Pharmaceuticals.



GSK now expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share to decline in the range of 3% to 5% at CER. Previously, it was expected that annual adjusted earnings per share to decline in the range of 5% to 9% at CER.



GSK expects to maintain the dividend for 2019 at the current level of 80p per share.



For the Group specifically, over the period to 2020, GSK expects further declines in sales of Seretide/Advair. The introduction of a generic alternative to Advair in the US has been factored into the Group's assessment of its future performance. The Group assumes no premature loss of exclusivity for other key products over the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX