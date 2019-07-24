

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) announced that CFO Michael Andersen will resign with immediate effect by mutual agreement. The operative CFO functions will be temporarily executed by CEO Christoph Klenk. Michael Andersen joined Krones as Chief Financial Officer in January 2016.



Since January 2016, Christoph Klenk has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Krones AG. From January 2012 to 31 December 2015, he was member of the Executive Board responsible for Finance, Controlling and Information Management. Christoph Klenk joined the KRONES AG in 1994.



