sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,15 Euro		+1,15
+2,05 %
WKN: 633500 ISIN: DE0006335003 Ticker-Symbol: KRN 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KRONES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,15
57,25
15:30
57,15
57,25
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KRONES AG
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KRONES AG57,15+2,05 %
FN Beta