

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK, 7211) reported that its net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the first-quarter was 9.3 billion yen, a decrease of 18.9 billion yen year on year.



Consolidated operating profit was 3.9 billion yen, a decrease of 24.2 billion yen year on year.



Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 was 536.2 billion yen, a decrease of 23.8 billion yen year on year, or down 4% year on year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2019, the company expects net income attributable to owners of the parent of 65.00 billion yen or 43.67 yen per share, and net sales of 2.58 trillion yen.



