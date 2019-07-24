Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (800) 239-9838 or (323) 794-2551 for international callers, conference ID 9873349. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.capriholdings.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 14, 2019. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 9873349. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005067/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Jean Fontana Jennifer Davis

646-277-1214 646-677-1813

Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Jennifer.Davis@icrinc.com

Media:

Dinesh Kandiah

917-934-2427

Press@capriholdings.com