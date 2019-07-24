SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Online Advertising Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

The intensifying competition in the market is compelling enterprises from the BFSI, retail, automotive, FMCG, and IT sectors to leverage online advertising services for the better promotion of their expanding portfolio of products and services. However, the lack of in-house expertise for the same is resulting in the outsourcing of these services to service providers that have the requisite technical expertise and resources to develop cost-effective online advertising campaigns. This is driving the spend growth of the online advertising market to a significant extent. Among all the category segments, SEM is set to witness the highest spend and is expected to touch a value of over USD 260 billion by the end of the forecast period.

High Internet penetration in North America is motivating buyers from the BFSI, retail, automotive, FMCG, and IT sectors increase their spend by 32% in the online advertising market. However, in Europe, the increasing usage of ad blockers and the prevalence of data protection laws will seriously impede the category growth in the region.

This online advertising market procurement intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this procurement intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Engage with service providers that use content management software that enables the creation of personalized content and integrate multiple online advertising techniques such as SEM, e-mail marketing, and social media advertising," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This online advertising market procurement intelligence report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Rising trend of outsourcing online advertising services

The ability of category service providers to integrate multiple online advertising techniques

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Online advertising

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

