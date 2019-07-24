

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $260 million, or $4.67 per share. This compares with $237 million, or $4.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $258 million or $4.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.89 billion from $2.86 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $258 Mln. vs. $249 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.64 vs. $4.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.64 -Revenue (Q2): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX