

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019 gross profit margin and operating margin.



The company also maintained its outlook for full-year earnings in a range of $17.10 to $18.70 per share.



However, the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook range to 2 percent to 5 percent growth from the prior range of 4 percent to 8.5 percent growth, due to the weaker demand environment and performance at AGI and Cromwel.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $17.86 per share for the year on sales growth of 4.3 percent to $11.7 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



