

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $513.7 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $438.4 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $498.1 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $498.1 Mln. vs. $472.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.03 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q2): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



