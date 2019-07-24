Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2019) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Digital Media Network (the "Company"), announced today that they have signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% of New Jersey based SoMo Audience Corp., subject to certain customary closing conditions. The closing is anticipated to occur on or before November 1st, 2019 ("Closing"). Upon the Closing, significant additional revenue channels, proprietary technology and a world-class software & engineering team will be added to IZON. This may result in a proposed combined topline 2019 revenue of up to $17,000,000 USD if the Company's operations are successful.

Upon the Closing, SoMo will be adding its existing technologies for mobile marketing and OTT (over the top) / CTV (connected TV) across the entire IZON Network. In addition, the soon-to-be released IZON VRE technology, a solution that has been co-created by both teams that delivers marketers the unique ability to target golfers on over 15,000 courses in the United States at the exact moment they are playing a round of golf per individual golfers Smartphone device. This combination of the IZON tablets and the VRE technology delivers the ideal marketing program for advertising buyers and agencies to now reach the highly sought-after premium demographic of a golfer in a hyper targeted manner. SoMo delivers that large buying audience from their proven track record as a very successful Mobile Ad Trading Platform.

Tim Ummel, CEO of IZON, said, "There are times in business where two companies coming together as one, is exponentially accretive to the growth for both. This is one of those times and we could not be more excited to have Co-Founders Rob Manoff, Todd Houck and their team join IZON. This collective team now positions IZON to be the true leader in the premium digital out-of-home space (DOOH)."

IZON is a proprietary media & entertainment platform for premium & niche marketplaces which reach highly targeted captive digital out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts on verticals where a premium user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network.

"For close to a decade, SoMo Audience has been laser focused on developing proprietary technology in programmatic advertising for display, video and native formats. Our main goal has always been to help improve the process between buyers and sellers and drive results," said Rob Manoff, Co-Founder of SoMo Audience. "Our deal with IZON will now allow SoMo's technology, and more importantly our team, to use all we have built and learned to take advantage of the exploding DOOH market as well as growing our Connected TV (CTV) footprint. We have diligently been looking for the opportunity to manage our O&O (owned and operated) supply and the IZON Golf screens are as unique as it gets because they reach an extremely high-end premium consumer. We are very excited for the future together."

About IZON Digital Media Network

IZON is an innovator in creating proprietary media & entertainment platforms for premium & niche marketplaces which reach highly targeted captive digital out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts on verticals where a premium user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network. Its first solution has been created as the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well with its proprietary Ad server, IZON REACH. Recently the newest vertical of focus was announced, IZON Ride. IZON Ride will provide solutions for the consumers inside of premium fleets of rideshare cars, luxury buses and existing black town car & SUV service vehicles.

For more information visit www.izonnetwork.com

About SoMo

SoMo Audience was founded in 2012 with the goal of improving the quality and effectiveness of touchscreen advertising for both marketers and publishers alike. SoMo's leadership team has been involved in the Internet advertising industry for nearly two decades. They have taken this deep knowledge of the space and translated it into building the next level of a Mobile Trading Platform and patented technology that will improve digital experiences for both consumers and marketers. SoMo's goal is to simplify the process for a marketer to safely and confidently run any advertising campaign online. Their tools and platforms successfully enable these transactions and offer detailed insight into their effectiveness and performance.

For more information visit www.somoaudience.com

Communications

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

IZON, IZON Golf and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of IZON Network, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IZON Network, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in IZON Network, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

