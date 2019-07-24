Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 24, 2019 to admit the bonds of closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bonds is July 30, 2019. Issuer's full name Closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name CAPT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000432528 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity 03.06.2022 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of 100 one bond, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 30 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds 3 000 000 issue, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed annual coupon 5 rate, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments September 3 December 3 March 3 June 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short CAPT050022FA name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" is law firm Sorainen (Vilnius office). UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" Information document, audited annual reports for the financial years 2017 and 2018 (in Lithuanian language) are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=732691