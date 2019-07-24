Visiongain Publishes Global Boiler Control Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Boiler Control Type (Water Tube Boiler, Fire Tube Boiler), by Control Type (Modulating Control, On/Off Control), by Component (Hardware and Software), by End User (Industrial, Commercial), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Boilers are principal steam or hot-water generators used in industrial plants. In addition, they are designed to operate efficiently and safely while responding rapidly to demand changes.

• Control techniques incorporated in boiler control are proficient of reducing operating costs while providing greater flexibility in plant management.

Market Overview and Trends

• Tools for burner combustion control primarily include regulation of excess air, oxygen trim, burner modulation, air/fuel cross limiting and heal control.

• The rise in popularity of such systems is rising because power generation and process industries are trying to maximize the utilization of locally produced renewable biomass and recycled fuels.

• The boiler control market is experiencing a trend of designing industrial boiler systems that can support multi-fuel operations.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-boiler-control-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Significant rise in demand of boiler control in the power generation industry.

• Increased demand for energy efficiency equipment to control steam pressure.

• Increase in adoption of IoT for real-time information offer lucrative opportunities in the boiler control market in the near future.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High upgrading cost of aging power plants

• Lack of protocols standardization

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-boiler-control-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Boiler Control Type

• Water tube boiler Market, 2019-2029

• Fire tube boiler Market, 2019-2029

Control Type

• Modulating control Market, 2019-2029

• On/Off control Market, 2019-2029

Component

• Hardware

• Software

End User

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Leading players including Siemens, Emerson, and ABB have implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their On/Off control packages, which helps to reduce energy costs in the power plants, reduced greenhouse gases, provides improved heat rate, and lower generation costs.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved boiler control technology across various sectors.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Alfa Laval

Alstom

Anyang Forst Boiler Manufacture Co Ltd

Benchmarking

Bloom Engineering

Dongfang Boiler Group

Fuji Electric

Henan Swet Boiler Co., Ltd

Hitachi Ltd.

Maxon & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Micromod Automation

Robert Bosch

Weil-Mclain

Woodward

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg