

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the notable advance in afternoon trading on Tuesday, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 92 points.



Disappointing earnings news from companies like Dow components Caterpillar (CAT) and Boeing (BA) may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street.



Shares of Caterpillar are slumping by 5 percent in pre-market trading after the heavy equipment maker reported weaker than expected second quarter earnings.



Troubled aerospace giant Boeing may also move to the downside after reporting its biggest ever quarterly loss amid the grounding of its bestselling 737 Max aircraft.



On the other hand, shares of UPS (UPS) are likely to see initial strength after the delivery giant reported second quarter results that exceeded estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Big-name tech stocks such as Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) may come under pressure after the Justice Department said its antitrust division will conduct a review of the practices of market-leading online platforms.



The DOJ's antitrust division is reviewing whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers.



'Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands,' said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division. 'The Department's antitrust review will explore these important issues.'



Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of June.



Economists expect new home sales to jump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 660,000 in June after plummeting by 7.8 percent to a rate of 626,000 in May.



After turning in a lackluster performance in morning trading on Tuesday, stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of the afternoon. The major averages climbed firmly into positive territory, moving back within striking distance of last week's record highs.



The major averages finished the session at or near their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 177.29 points or 0.7 percent to 27,349.19, the Nasdaq rose 47.27 points or 0.6 percent to 8,251.40 and the S&P 500 advanced 20.44 points or 0.7 percent to 3,005.47.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.9 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.15 to $56.92 a barrel after climbing $0.55 to $56.77 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after falling $5.20 to $1,421.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $4.30 to $1,426 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.03 yen compared to the 108.23 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1142 compared to yesterday's $1.1152.



