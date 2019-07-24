The global two-wheeler brake pads market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of disc brakes. The increasing demand for safety among consumers has boosted the adoption of disc brakes, which will drive the demand for brake pads. Globally, leading motorcycle manufacturers offer disc brake systems either exclusively for the front wheel or for both the wheels. Disc brakes are highly responsive compared with drum brakes, owing to which they require less force. Compared to drum brakes, the vehicle stopping distance with disc brake decreases by about 26% than that of drum brakes, resulting in enhanced safety' and control over the two-wheelers. Moreover, the compactness of a braking system with disc brakes is leading to its adoption in two-wheelers, thus, fueling the demand for two-wheeler brake pads.

As per Technavio, the development of green brake pads will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global two-wheeler brake pads market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Two-Wheeler Brake Pads Market: Development of Green Brake Pads

Stringent emission norms and rising awareness about the growing global pollution among consumers and OEMs have resulted in the development of green brake pads. Green brake pads, also known as eco-friendly brake pads, are a low-cost, lightweight and pollution-free braking solution which offers the same performance characteristics as sintered metal brake pads and other brake pads. These brake pads are made of natural fibers such as hemp. Leading global brake pad manufacturing companies such as EBC brake and SBS manufacture green brake pads for two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. Thus, continuous R&D leading to technical innovations, stringent regulations, and the rising awareness regarding global warming are likely to propel the adoption of green brake pads in two-wheelers during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of green brake pads, R&D activities leading to the development of advanced solutions for braking systems and growing preference for electric two-wheelers and regenerative and braking systems are two other factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Two-Wheeler Brake Pads Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global two-wheeler brake pads market by type (motorcycle and scooter) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, South America, Europe, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing use of two-wheelers for commuting in the region.

