Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Will Saunders, VP and Deposit Relationship Manager, Charlotte, NC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC PINK: SCBH) today announced the hiring of Will Saunders, Vice President and Deposit Relationship Manager, who will be located in Charlotte, NC. Mr. Saunders has over 4 years of proven success in the property management industry. Mr. Saunders joins Seacoast's "best in class" Specialty Deposit Division where he will be helping both homeowner association and commercial property management companies on the East Coast save time and money on their banking. Seacoast's specialty deposit division is focused on providing property management companies with products, services, and techniques that improve client communication and reduce the friction in banking while improving their bottom line. Mr. Saunders was most recently with SouthData, the largest third-party billing and printing provider in the property management industry. At SouthData, Mr. Saunders managed over 300 clients and was responsible for new client acquisition, training, and existing client retention.

"Will is an outstanding addition to our Team and his deep and varied experience will provide a terrific compliment to the team as we expand our operations on the East Coast. He has advocated for property management companies in the past and will continue to be very successful in working with management company owners and their clients who want to improve and streamline their full-service banking needs." Mr. Saunders can be reached by email at wsaunders@sccombank.com or at (704) 698-5409.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in San Diego and Orange County, California, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's specialty deposit banking platform, contact Ernesto Arredondo Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at earredondo@sccombank.com or at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such "forward-looking" statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank's performance and regulatory matters.

