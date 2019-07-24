Technavio analysts forecast the global publishing market to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global publishing market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of print on demand (POD) is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global publishing market 2018-2022. The increasing penetration of the Internet has encouraged several publishing companies to focus on printing limited copies of new titles. This is resulting in the increased demand for POD model as it helps publishers reduce wastage and allows authors to print their work at a lesser cost.

According to Technavio analysts, growing impact of e-books is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global publishing market:

Publishing Market: Growing Impact of E-Books

The emergence of smart devices, e-books, and online subscription models has transformed both the publishing landscape as well as reading behavior of readers. The adoption of e-books is increasing significantly owing to the availability of e-books on e-commerce sites. Thus, the growing impact of e-books is one of the primary factors that will fuel the global publishing market growth in the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on media, "Although online publishing platforms are gaining popularity, the traditional publishing platform will continue to dominate the market with the largest publishing market share. However, during the forecast period, digital publishing platforms will outpace the traditional publishing platform in terms of incremental growth."

Global Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global publishing market research report provides market segmentation by platform (traditional and digital) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% share, followed by the EMEA, and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the highest publishing market growth throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing economy, increased purchasing power of the middle-class, and rising population.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

