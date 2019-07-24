sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,119 Euro		-0,012
-9,16 %
WKN: A2JP7W ISIN: CA97817T1057 Ticker-Symbol: 25Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,142
0,152
16:54
0,14
0,15
16:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION
WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION0,119-9,16 %
FN Beta