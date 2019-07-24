Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

This is Just the Start for CBD Retail Growth

Major retailers are just beginning to jumping into CBD sales.

Green Growth Brands Inc. for example, just announced it expanded with Abercrombie & Fitch to sell Seventh Sense CBD products in over 160 stores. Even mall owners are signing deals with cannabis companies, like GGB. For example, GGB currently has 70 shops open at Brookfield Properties' U.S. malls. Simon Properties is on course to open 108 locations selling CBD products, too. Then again, this really comes as no surprise.

Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger, Barney's DSW, CVS, and Walgreen's have all also jumped into the CBD space, given sizable demand. Then again, this really comes as no surprise, especially as American opinions on CBD just begin to shift.

According to a May 2018 survey from Nielsen, analysts found that consumers are quickly embracing CBD products, particularly when it comes to medicinal purposes. In fact, according to the survey, 40% of head and migraine suffers are considering cannabis in addition to 40% of all arthritis pain suffers, and 41% of all back and neck pain sufferers.

The Yield Growth Corporation is One of the Beneficiaries

The Yield Growth Corporation just announced that 130 retail locations throughout Canada and the U.S. have now agreed to sell Urban Juve products.

Urban Juve appeals to a savvy, health-conscious target market and the 130 retail stores have been strategically selected to help boost brand awareness in this key demographic. Key partnerships include multiple Smart Health Solutions locations in North and West Vancouver, People's Pharmacy in Vancouver, multiple Vitasave locations in BC and Ontario, Smith's Pharmacy in Ontario, Brow Down in Saskatoon, Lily Bar Sugaring in Langley, BC, Breathe Vape Lounge in Detroit and Inspired Boutique on Salt Spring Island, BC.

"We're executing on our marketing strategy to boost brand awareness and increase sales each month. We secured 130 retail locations to carry Urban Juve very quickly," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "We believe that we're reaching the market at the perfect moment. The global demand by consumers for luxury, stylish skincare products continues to grow. Our unisex hemp-infused skin and body products are beautifully packaged and made with quality, clean ingredients. We think our brand is exactly what the market is looking for."

Better, the company just announced that its Urban Juve Anti-Aging Serum can now be sold in the European market. A Compliance Certificate has been issued by Biorius, who is acting as Urban Juve's Responsible Person in Europe.

Pursuant to EU regulations, Yield Growth retained Biorius to act as its Responsible Person for Urban Juve, Yield Growth's wholly owned subsidiary that formulates luxury hemp-based skincare products. In order to sell products in the European Union, the Responsible Person must first issue a compliance certificate for each product. After compliance review of each ingredient in the Anti-Aging Serum, including Urban Juve's proprietary hemp root oil, Biorius issued a certificate of compliance, confirming that Urban Juve Anti-Aging Serum can now be sold in the European Market.

"This certificate of compliance is a crucial last step towards distribution in European markets," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "We're very much looking forward to introducing high-quality hemp-powered cosmetics to a new consumer base in the European Union."

As previously announced, Yield Growth has already signed a letter of intent with Melorganics Hellas, who will act as the exclusive retail distributor and non-exclusive e-commerce distributor for Urban Juve products in Greece and Cyprus.

And as proposed legislation across the European Union continues to bring cannabis closer to the mainstream, high-end cannabis products are gaining in popularity. With a total population over 508 million, the EU represents massive market potential for Urban Juve products. Urban Juve is seeking to obtain compliance certificates for sale in the EU of all 11 of its products currently in the market. Sales of Urban Juve products in Europe are expected to commence in the fall.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

